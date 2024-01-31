Six cybercrime accused virtually produced in Sangareddy court

The six persons were accused in 24 different cybercrime cases in Sangareddy district under different police station limits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 January 2024, 06:52 PM

Sangareddy: The Sangareddy police on Wednesday virtually produced six persons, who were accused in a record 5,865 cybercrime cases across the country, before the First Class Judicial Magistrate.

The six persons were accused in 24 different cybercrime cases in Sangareddy district under different police station limits. The accused were Nizamuddin Ansari (23), Afroz Alam (23), MD Ameer Ansari (22), Sarfraz Ansari (22) Afroz Ansari (22), natives of Nawadi under Seethalpur Police Station in Jamtara district of Jharkhand while the sixth accused Nasim Malityam (31) was a native of West Bengal.

They were involved in 924 cases in Telangana alone, according to Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh, who said the accused used 2,926 different phone numbers and 78 IMEIs (International Mobile Equipment Identity) to lure gullible victims. They were lodged in the Chanchalguda Prison since trial was underway in a few cases against them.

Rupesh urged the people to lodge complaints by calling on 1930 if they fell prey to cybercrime.