Six dead, 10 injured in AP road accident

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Tirupati: Six persons were killed and 10 others injured when an APSRTC bus and a lorry collided in Pullampeta mandal of Annamayya district near here on Saturday evening.

The injured were rushed to Rajampeta government hospital for treatment. The bus was going from Kadapa to Tirupati on the national highway when it collided head on with the lorry speeding with a cement load near the Pullampeta bend. Six passengers travelling in the bus died on the spot.

Overspeeding by the lorry driver was said to have resulted in the accident.