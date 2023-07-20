| Medak Driver Dies After Falling Under Tractor He Was Driving

Medak: Driver dies after falling under tractor he was driving

In a freak accident, a tractor driver, who slipped off the driving seat and came under the wheels of the tractor he was driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Representational Image

Medak: In a freak accident, a tractor driver, who slipped off the driving seat and came under the wheels of the tractor he was driving, died on the spot in Tekmla mandal headquarters on Thursday.

Chakali Srinivas, 26, after tilling a piece of land downstream a tank in the village, was driving the tractor onto the bumpy tank’s bund when he went over a bumpy piece of mud and slipped off the driving seat.

He fell under the cage wheels of the tractor, and died on the spot.