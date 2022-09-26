Wife refuses money for booze, husband kills her in Nalgonda

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:33 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Nalgonda: A 38-year-old woman was bludgeoned to death with a pestle, allegedly by her husband at Samya Bhukhya thanda of Chivvemla mandal on Monday.

According to the police, Bhukya Sai, an alleged alcoholic, killed his wife Sakku by hitting on the head with a pestle when she was sleeping in the early hours of the day. She died on the spot. Police said Sakku had taken a loan of Rs.1 lakh as an SHG member. The jobless Bhukya Sai, who wanted money for liquor, asked her for money, which she refused. He then picked up an argument with her and bludgeoned her to death. He fled the spot after the incident, police said.

The Chivvemla police have registered a case and are investigating.