Widow murdered by unknown persons in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:14 AM, Fri - 7 October 22

According to police, Sulochana was staying with her mother Balavva after death of her husband some time ago.

Karimnagar: A 45 year-old widow, Gujjula Sulochana was murdered by unknown persons in Ramakrishna colony of Thimmapur mandal after midnight on Thursday. Though the exact reason is not yet known, land dispute is said to be the reason for the murder.

After midnight on Thursday, unknown persons knocked on the door while they were sleeping in their home. When opened the door, they attacked Sulochana with knives. They also attacked Balavva when she tried to rescue her daughter.

While Sulochana died on the spot, Balavva sustained severe injuries. Neighbors shifted Balavva to district headquarters hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Karimnagar rural ACP Karunakar Rao along with CI Sheshidhar Reddy visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Police began investigation by registering the case.