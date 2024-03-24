Six held in diesel smuggling racket in Hyderabad

The gang was purchasing diesel from Karnataka and supplying it to big companies in the city illegally.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad SOT team busted a diesel smuggling racket and caught six persons who are involved.

In Karnataka, the diesel is priced at Rs 85.75 while in Telangana it is priced at Rs. 97.75 . The gang with help of fuel station owners in Karnataka purchased the diesel and transported to Telangana and sold between a price of Rs. 92 a litre to Rs. 94 a litre, said the DCP SOT M Srinivas.

The police seized four diesel tankers.

Four suspects are absconding and efforts on to nab them.