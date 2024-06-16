Six missing after small boat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Bihar

Boat was travelling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident occurred near Patna

By ANI Published Date - 16 June 2024, 02:41 PM

Representational photo

Patna: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees capsized in the Ganga on Sunday in Bihar’s Barh area near Patna.

According to officials, the boat was travelling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident occurred and six people were missing while 11 were safe.

Barh SDM Shubham Kumar said, “A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, of which 11 are safe and six are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here. The search operation is on.”

More details are awaited.