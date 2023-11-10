Skill development scam: AP High Court adjourns Naidu’s bail petetion to November 15

On October 31, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he needed the bail to undergo a cataract surgery.
Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned hearing of TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu‘s bail petetion in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case to November 15.
On October 31, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he needed the bail to undergo a cataract surgery.
Granting the bail, the bench directed the former CM to appear before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28.