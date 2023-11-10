Friday, Nov 10, 2023
Home | Andhra Pradesh | Skill Development Scam Ap High Court Adjourns Naidus Bail Petetion To November 15

Skill development scam: AP High Court adjourns Naidu’s bail petetion to November 15

On October 31, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he needed the bail to undergo a cataract surgery.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 11:47 AM, Fri - 10 November 23
Skill development scam: AP High Court adjourns Naidu’s bail petetion to November 15

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday adjourned hearing of TDP Chief and former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu‘s bail petetion in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case to November 15.

On October 31, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of four weeks to Naidu on health grounds. Advocates representing Naidu had informed the court that he needed the bail to undergo a cataract surgery.

Granting the bail, the bench directed the former CM to appear before the Superintendent of the central prison in Rajamahendravaram on or before November 28.

 

 

 

Related News

Latest News