TDP-Jana Sena to prepare constituency-wise plans

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:52 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Vijayawada: State Telugu Desam Party president K. Atchan Naidu has announced that constituency-wise plans would be prepared for the 2024 general elections.

Talking to media persons after the second TDP-Jana Sena Party coordination committee meeting held here on Thursday with the main agenda of coming out with a combined manifesto, he said before the announcement of manifesto, the leaders had discussed preparing a pamphlet to approach the people unitedly.

“We will conduct TDP-JSP friendship meetings in all the 175 Assembly constituencies in the state for three days each. We have decided to prepare constituency-wise plans and announce the schedule in one or two days. Already we are going on a door-to-door campaign in the name of `Bhavishyattuku Guarantee’ (Guarantee for the future) programme. We will also take into consideration the five or six points suggested by Pawan Kalyan and Nadendla Manohar and include them in the programme. Both the parties have decided to conduct the `Guarantee for the future’ programme,” he revealed.

The TDP leader said that the manifesto committee would comprise of three each from both the parties and Manohar would announce the names of JSP members shortly. The first meeting would be held on November 13 and the TDP and JSP would jointly conduct `Bhavishyattuku Guarantee’ from Nov. 17, he stated.