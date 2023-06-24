Skincare products that will protect your skin this monsoon

We have come up with a list of products that will keep your skin stay fresh throughout the rainy days

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 05:45 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The monsoon season brings relief from the scorching heat of summer and promises heavy showers in the coming months. However, the increased humidity during this time can wreak havoc on your skin if not properly taken care of.

The combination of rain and humidity can lead to various skin concerns such as acne and infections. To ensure your skin remains protected, healthy, and radiant during this rainy season, we have come up with a list of products that will keep your skin stay fresh throughout the rainy days:

L’Oreal Paris Clay Mask

With the power and benefits of charcoal to detoxify and illuminate one’s skin in 10 minutes, this mask is a must for glowing skin during monsoons. If the monsoon makes your skin dull, then this clay mask is just what you need to restore your natural radiance. This creamy, non-drying charcoal mask leaves skin feeling clean, velvety, and rebalanced, addressing your dull, tired skin to reveal a purified, even, and radiant complexion.

https://www.nykaa.com/l-oreal-paris-pure-clay-mask-detoxify/p/278735

Himalaya Rich Cocoa Butter Body Cream

This non-greasy butter body cream with cocoa butter has the goodness of Vitamin E and natural cocoa butter to nourish, moisturise and protect your skin with long-lasting hydration, leaving skin soft and smooth due to its intense emollient property.

https://www.amazon.in/Himalaya-Cocoa-Butter-Cream-200ml/dp/B01N4HP2ET?tag=et_lifestyle-21

Ideal Bright Face Scrub

Crafted with fine beads made from volcanic sand and silica, the Ideal Bright Face Scrub is a 100% microplastic-free skin care formulation with white haldi (turmeric) that will help achieve glass-like and more radiant skin. This gentle exfoliant buffs away dead skin cells and blackheads, leaving you with smooth, supple skin. The creamy formula restores lost moisture, clears clogged pores, and reduces pigmentation, leaving you with an even and luminous glass-like complexion. It is infused with white haldi, a powerful antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties, and kakadu plum that unlocks your skin’s natural glow.

https://www.amazon.in/Himalaya-Cocoa-Butter-Cream-200ml/dp/B01N4HP2ET?tag=et_lifestyle-21

Tea Tree Night Lotion

The Body Shop Tea Tree Night Lotion is a remarkable solution to combat such skin concerns during the monsoon season. Enriched with tea tree oil, this lightweight lotion works overnight to soothe and calm your skin. Its non-greasy formula helps regulate oil production, minimise imperfections, and improve overall skin clarity.

https://www.thebodyshop.in/tea-tree-night-lotion-30ml/p/p000170