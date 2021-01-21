Slay it in handloom

From Kalamkari to ikkat, there are numerous handloom fabrics you can explore

If you’re wondering how to up your fashion game this year, how about you start with dressing yourself in some heritage handloom fabrics from across India? Not only are they comfortable, charming and colourful, they are also sustainable.

It is known that handloom fabrics are weaved by hand. Artisans with great skill surely must be lauded for their effort. Sporting handlooms is the best way to do so. We’ve compiled a list of handlooms from across the country that you’re going to love.

Kalamkari

Traditional weaves from the state of Andhra and Telangana, Kalamkari is a block printing method. Literally translated to ‘pen art’, this fabric has a story to tell. What makes this particular handloom stand out is the elaborate sets of motifs etched on the fabric. Kalamkari kurtas and sarees are a must have if you love temple, monumental and rich historical details especially on what you’re wearing.

Pochampally ikkat

Hailing from Telangana, the pochampally ikkat is a fabric derived from double weaving and stands out for its eccentric geometric pattern and rich bleed of colours. Ikkat is a fabric that can both modern and traditional. Contemporary silhouettes like suits, dresses and pants flow well in ikkat.

Kasavu

The statement making, traditional outfit of Kerala, Kasavu is a white with gold border material. This beautiful pure white cotton sari with its gold zari border stands out for its simple elegance and grace. If you want a transformation, stitch up a kasavu mundu into a kurta set or wear it as it is.

Silks

Silks are aplenty and quite widespread across India. It is also the most worn handloom fabric by Indian women. Muga silk from Assam, Mysore silk from Karnataka, Chanderi from Madhya Pradesh, Kosa from Chattisgarh, Bhagalpuri from Bihar, Paithani from Maharashtra Eri silk from Meghalaya and Kanchivaram from Tamil Nadu are some prominent silk fabrics. If the look you’re going for is raw, rich and royal – a silk saree or lehenga or gown is your ultimate destination.

Other notable handlooms

Bandhani from Gujarat is an unusual but very romantic handloom that makes for amazing short kurta tops, kurta sets and sarees. Sheesha is a handloom with mirror work on the fabric, hailing from Rajasthan. Chikkankari from Uttar Pradesh is a detailed embroidered fabric that makes for delicate silhouettes.

