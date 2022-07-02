Smashing Blue fancied for Bengaluru feature

Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sat - 2 July 22

File Photo.

Bengaluru: The RH Sequeira-trained Smashing Blue, who maintains good form, may repeat in the Chief Minister’s Cup (Grade III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lightning Flame 1, Handsome Rocky 2, Osibisa 3

2. Air Blast 1, Lauterbrunnen 2, Speed Seven 3

3. Royal Glory 1, Tycoonist 2, Rapidus 3

4. Smashing Blue 1, Ashwa Bravo 2, Multifaceted 3

5. Star Glory 1, Lord Vader 2, General Patton 3

6. Embosom 1, Acaster 2, Queen Regnant 3

7. Aherne 1, Divine Blessings 2, Chisox 3

Day’s Best: Air Blast.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.