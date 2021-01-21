Snags disrupt Hyderabad Metro services, resumes later

While, commuters complained that services were disrupted for a considerable time, Metro officials claimed the snags were fixed and services were resumed immediately

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: Metro Rail services were affected on the Ameerpet- Jubilee Hills route due to some technical snags on the route around 6 pm on Wednesday.

Many homebound commuters faced inconvenience due to the disruption. While, commuters complained that services were disrupted for a considerable time, Metro officials claimed the snags were fixed and services were resumed immediately.

