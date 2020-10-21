Snake stuck to adhesive tape, rescued and released

Founder of Animal Welfare Conservation Society, Pradeep Nair has opined that the incident has once again underlined the importance of discarding the things in a proper way.

Sangareddy: It is proved time and again that the indiscriminate dumping of various things used by the human beings in their day-to-day life will pose a grave danger to the life of wildlife. Glued tape is one among them. An incident, which was reported from Bachupally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district has provided a proof to the argument, as a non-venomous snake got stuck to the discarded tape.

According to Gampa Sridhar Anand had moved into a house in a gated community near Bachupally lake. After unpacking, the family members threw away the adhesive tape used for packing outside. A week later, his wife found a non-venomous live snake was found stuck to the adhesivce tape.

Sridhar, a software engineer by profession and a wildlife photographer by hobby, shared the picture with the wildlife experts, who have identified it as a non-venomous Buff Striped Keelback. The couple later freed it from the tape and released it into the Bachupally lake.

