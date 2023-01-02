Social media users celebrate World Introvert Day

Published Date - 04:48 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Some of us would rather live on an island than have a happening social life. And while that is okay, and should be normalised, most individuals who identify as introverts feel pressured to participate in social engagements, which they would gladly sit out.

Celebrating introverts and to essentially spread awareness about introversion, World Introvert Day is being observed on January 2 every year since 2011. And it is not a coincidence that it is celebrated right after New Year’s Day; it is done so to give introverts a day to recharge and recover from all the socialising they did during the holiday season.

While it is not an official holiday like Women’s Day or any other similar days, celebrations have been rife on social media platforms at least. #WorldIntrovertDay is one of the trending hashtags on Twitter today. Scores of users expressed why they don’t want to be surrounded by people and how they feel when they are forced to go out.

“Being an introvert is not about where you get your energy. It’s how you handle stimulation. Introverts are energized by people too. We’re just easily exhausted by loud parties, close talkers, and endless houseguests. I’m not antisocial. I’m pro-quiet(sic),” wrote one user, wishing fellow introverts.

Users also shared quotes that help others understand them better and put out a list of things that people commonly misunderstand about them. “I am not rude, I just am shy and don’t want to start talking to you the moment we meet. Also, yes I like staying home in my own comfort space,” wrote another user.

Several users also shared clips of actors like Pawan Kalyan and Dhanush speaking about being an introvert. Others tweeted their experiences of being an introvert in a desi household.