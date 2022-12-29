Congress poll strategist moves Telangana HC seeking quash of case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:49 PM, Thu - 29 December 22

Hyderabad: A two judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday directed the Telangana government to para sports persons for the two percent sports quota reservation for the state government Jobs and admissions in the educational institutions.

The court further made clear that the state government should positively respond as soon as possible before February 6.

Ragula Naresh Yadav and four other para athletes filed this case challenging the GO 74 issued in the year 2012 and their subsequent exclusion in the September 2021 panchayat secretary recruitment notification.

Petitioners contended that they were deprived by the state government decision in not considering para sports under the sports reservation.

The government on the other hand contended that para-athletics is the sport of differently abled persons, who were already provided 3 percent quota in the physically handicapped category.

The petitioners said, there is vertical and horizontal reservation system wherein a women getting reservation under women quota is also eligible for caste quota.

Conceding with the argument of the petitioners the panel observed that the petitioners contention is legitimate and directed the government to respond positively.

Sunil Kanugolu seeks quash of case

Sunil Kanugolu, key poll strategist for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) moved Telangana High Court seeking quash of criminal proceedings against him in the congress war room case.

Initially three people were taken into custody from Sunil office and they were let off. Now the police served notice on Sunil to appear before them for investigation on Friday.

He raised contention that he was politically targeted by the Telangana police at the behest of the ruling BRS party, in view of the scheduled elections 2023 in the state.

The petitioner stated he was shocked to know through media that Telangana police have intended to make him prime accused in the case.

It is stated that, in the Facebook page ‘Telangana Galam’ a video portrayed Chief Minister, his daughter Kavitha and son K Taraka Rama Rao as characters of movie ‘Mayabazar’. The superimposition of characters was only a political satire, but the police are acting unreasonably abusing the process of law, the petition reads.

Non of the offences under Sections 469 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code were attracted, the present action of the police amounts to malicious prosecution the petitioner contends.

The petition is likely to be heard by the court on Monday.