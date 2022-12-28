Telangana High Court Lawyers lift cricket trophy

Telangana High Court Lawyers to defeat Allahabad High Court Lawyers by 30 runs in the final of the XXV All India High Court Lawyers Cricket Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Rahul Tapadia’s all-round performance guided Telangana High Court Lawyers to defeat Allahabad High Court Lawyers by 30 runs in the final of the XXV All India High Court Lawyers Cricket Tournament held in Pondicherry on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, riding on Rahul Tapadia’s 21-ball 45 knock Telangana posted 165/4 in stipulated 20 overs. Later, Rahul Tapadia, Swamy and Shahid Dayani scalped three wickets each to guide their side home.

Brief Scores: Final: Telangana High Court Lawyers 165/4 in 20 overs (Rahul Tapadia 45) bt Allahabad High Court Lawyers 135 in 18.3 overs (Azad khan 44; Swamy 3/23; Rahul Tapadia 3/10; Shahid Dayani 3/19).