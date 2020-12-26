Social worker killed at Wyra in Khammam

The deceased, Nelavelli Rama Rao was attacked with knives by the assailant at his residence at Wyra mandal headquarters during morning hours on Saturday

Khammam: A social worker was murdered allegedly by one of his friends at Wyra in Khammam district.

Rama Rao died while being shifted to District Hospital in Khammam. The accused was said to have been detained by the police.

Financial disputes between the deceased, who was associated with BJP and the accused, who associated with CPM, were said to be the reason behind the incident.

