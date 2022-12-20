Software employee dies under suspicious circumstances in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man has died under suspicious circumstances at his house in Kamatipura of the old city on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, Basith Ali, 32, worked with an IT company and lived along with his family at Fateh Darwaza under Kamatipura police station limits.

According to the police, Ali who was employed with an IT company was working from home. The family members found him lying on the floor and took him to a hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

A case of suspicious dead was registered, Kamatipura police said.