Hyderabad: Software employee killed in road crash in Uppal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: A software engineer died and his friend injured when the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a rashly driven hired bus of the TSRTC in Uppal on Friday morning.

M.Likith Navanith (24), working for a software firm in Pocharam and staying in a hostel in Dilsukhnagar, and his friend Macha Naveen, were proceeding to office on his scooter, when the mishap occurred.

Police said when the duo reached Uppal, the driver of a bus hit the scooter from the right side. Both fell on the road and the bus ran over Likith, killing him on the spot. Naveen escaped with simple injuries.

Based on a complaint, the Uppal police booked a case of negligence causing death and injuries and took up investigation.