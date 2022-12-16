Software employee jumps to death in Hyderabad

He is suspected to committed suicide due to family problems, police said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:19 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A software employee allegedly died by suicide by jumping from his multi-storied apartment complex at Hafeezpet in Miyapur late on Thursday.

According to the police, the techie Santosh Raju (32), had been visibly upset for the past some days.

He is suspected to have jumped from the fifth floor of the apartment.

“He fell on the ground and died on the spot due to grievous bleeding injuries. The security personnel who heard a thud rushed and found him lying in a pool of blood,” police said adding he was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on a complaint from the family, the Miyapur police booked a case and are investigating.