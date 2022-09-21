| Software Engineers Do Not Call Matrimonial Ad Goes Viral On Internet

'Software engineers, do not call': Matrimonial ad goes viral on internet

Published: Updated On - 02:33 PM, Wed - 21 September 22

Hyderabad: Old-school matrimonial advertisements sometimes seem amusing and bizarre for their odd preferences. One such weird matrimonial advertisement seeking a groom who is not a “software engineer” is doing rounds on social media.

The post shared on Twitter featured a matrimonial advertisement in a newspaper, seeking a groom for a 24-year-old. According to the advertisement, the groom should be an IAS/IPS, a working doctor (PG) or an industrialist/businessman from the same caste. However, what caught the eyes of the internet is a special instruction at the end which reads, “Software engineers kindly do not call.”

The now-viral post was shared on Twitter by businessman Samir Arora. Sharing the post on Twitter, Arora captioned it, “Future of IT does not look so sound.”

The post has drawn a lot of attention on social media with dividing opinions from the netizens. “Looking at the ad, the whole country’s future doesn’t look so sound,” commented a user.

While the other said, “Don’t worry. Engineers don’t rely on some newspaper ad. They find everything on their own.”

“This may be a news to you seeing it on a newspaper clip but this kind of behaviour and ads are prevalent on matrimony apps. Specially doctors and business families look down on Software Engineers for some reason(sic),” commented another.

