Software professional ends life in Hyderabad

On Sunday morning, his friends woke up and read the message and rushed to his room to check.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: A software employee died by suicide at a PG hostel in Raidurgam due to financial issues on Saturday night.

The man L Suresh (26), a native of Vijaywada, stayed at Sri Harini Men’s PG Hostel located at Madhuranagar and worked at a private company in Gachibowli. On Saturday night, he sent a message to his friends that he was ending his life and switched off his phone.

On Sunday morning, his friends woke up and read the message and rushed to his room to check.

“When they found that the man had latched the door of his room from inside they broke it open and found Suresh was hanging to the ceiling fan in the room.

His friends told us that he slipped into depression over financial problems and might have ended his life over it,” Raidurgam sub inspector, K Vijay.

A case is registered by the Raidurgam police station.