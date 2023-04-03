Hyderabad: Film Nagar Cultural Centre felicitates Nikhat Zareen

Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen was felicitated by the Film Nagar Cultural Centre at its premises in Hyderabad on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:08 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

Hyderabad: Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen, who pocketed back-to-back world titles by winning her second gold at the Women’s World Championship recently in New Delhi, was felicitated by the Film Nagar Cultural Centre at its premises in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Nizamabad boxer retained the world title in the 48-50kg category with a dominating display and booked the berth for the upcoming Asian Games. The FNCC officials lauded Nikhat’s achievements and said they are proud to have her as their club member. They hoped that the Telangana boxer would go on to win many more laurels for the State and the country and win an Olympic medal.

Speaking on the support provided by the club and others in her success, the boxer said she is delighted to be recognised for her achievements and that would help her achieve more medals for the country. “The lockdown period was tough. But then Chamundi sir (V Chamundeswaranath) helped us financially by giving Rs 2 lakh for training. He also brought Kakinada Port to sponsor us Rs 5 lakh for the training. That helped us a lot during tough times. I am confident I would bring more medals for the country,” she said.

Speaking after felicitating Nikhat, Chamundeswaranath, who gifted her a car when she won her first World Championships title, said that he had given cars to all the medal winners from Olympics. “Sindhu got four cars. I promise Nikat that if she wins any medal from the Paris Olympics, I will give her a BMW car. The Film Nagar Club is very supportive of sports. All the notable athletes like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, P Kashyap, Mithali Raj, Sania Mirza, Sikki Reddy and others got free membership in the club because of their achievements,” he added.