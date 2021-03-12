Soloist may score in Bengaluru Governor’s Trophy

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 3:47 pm

Bengaluru: The R.H. Sequeira-trained Soloist, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Governor’s Trophy 1600 metres, Terms for horses 3-years-old only and the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. No false rails. The first race starts at 1.30 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Fierce Fighter 1, Azeemki Princess 2, Altair 3

2. Raven Rock 1, Rule Of Engagement 2, Impeccable 3

3. Own Legacy 1, Mitsuro 2, War Chieftain 3

4. Royal Blossom 1, Almanach 2, Arlette 3

5. Mountain Lion 1, See My Heels 2, Katana 3

6. Velocidad 1, Malwa 2, Alpha 3

7. Soloist 1, Chashni 2, Scintillating Lass 3

8. Copper Sunrise 1, Mystic Eye 2, Ultimate Choice 3

9. Sadaqat 1, Marco Polo 2, Striking Memory 3

Day’s Best: Mountain Lion.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

