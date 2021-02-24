Somesh Kumar inspects Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Mahabubnagar

During his visit, the Chief Secretary enquired with the officials on the number of saplings planted, area covered and utility of the facilities

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Mahabubnagar: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said Palle Prakruthi Vanams (forest-cum-parks) in Mahabubnagar were a good initiative and directed officials to take up plantations in the vacant places in the vanams. The Chief Secretary made a surprise visit to Palle Prakruthi Vanam at Pothulamadugu village in the district on Wednesday.

During his visit, he enquired with the officials on the number of saplings planted, area covered and utility of the facilities.

In reply, the officials informed that nearly 2,000 saplings were planted in the park, which is spread over half acre. Apart from Pothulamadugu villagers, those from neighbouring tandas too were visiting the vanam. In all, 22 different saplings, including fruit and flower bearing ones, were planted in the park, they said.

During his inspection, the Chief Secretary directed the officials to take up extensive plantation and cover up vacant places in the park. He also wanted the officials to plant saplings around the park area to cover up as a fence.

Somesh Kumar also inspected construction works at the integrated Collector office near Palakonda on Bhootpur road and instructed the officials to complete the works at the earliest.

District Collector S Venkat Rao briefed him about the works under progress pertaining to Collector’s chambers, conference hall, video conference hall, vehicle parking facilities, front elevation and others. All the works were in final stages and the painting works were being taken up, he informed to the Chief Secretary.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .