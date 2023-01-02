Sonu Sood saved 10,117 people in a year; so why did he apologise? Check out

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is a very prominent personality in the society and is known for his generosity towards people. The way Sonu has helped people during the Covid pandemic, and his way of working have made him a hero to the people. At the same time, he continues to help people which is what differentiates him from the others.

Sonu is quite active on social media and connected with his loved ones, and helps people only through social media. Taking to his Twitter account, Sonu Sood has apologised to people in a tweet. Know the reason why.

While wishing everyone a Happy New Year, the actor also apologised to those he couldn’t help. In this tweet, Sonu Sood wrote, “Able to save and heal 10117 people in last year. Apologies to those I could not reach. May God give us the strength to do better in 2023. Best wishes for the new year.”

It is very rare to see a celebrity who actually cares for people and offers an apology for not being able to reach out to them and help. Sonu Sood is truly a man with a heart of gold.