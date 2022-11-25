Sony MAX brings world television premiere of ‘HIT: The First Case’ on November 27

Making his Bollywood debut as a director, Sailesh Kolanu has curated an immersive experience for audiences with high-octane twists and turns in this exhilarating thriller.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: Sony MAX is geared up to take viewers through an enthralling murder mystery with the upcoming world television premiere of ‘HIT: The First Case’. Struggling with the trauma of a tragic past, the film showcases the valour of HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) detective Vikram who triumphs over his psychological challenges to save the life of two women who have disappeared mysteriously.

Making his Bollywood debut as a director, Sailesh Kolanu has curated an immersive experience for audiences with high-octane twists and turns in this exhilarating thriller. ‘HIT: The First Case’ is a remake of the Telugu film ‘HIT’ and stars Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. The film will air on the channel on November 27 at 1 pm.

The gripping story spotlights the life of police officer Vikram who is assigned with a mysterious case surrounding the disappearance of a woman from a national highway. He soon learns of a similar missing case identical to the one he is handed over. What follows is an edge-of-the-seat adventure to unveil the truth which will keep audiences hooked to their screens.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkummar Rao said, “Working on ‘HIT: The First Case’ was a rewarding experience as I essayed the role of Vikram who overcomes internal conflicts to fulfil his responsibilities. It is always challenging to master the art of recreating a successful film helmed by the same director and Sailesh Kolanu sir did a phenomenal job in bringing out the acting prowess in each one of us.”

Rajkummar further said, “The love for films reaches every corner of the country through television as people enjoy watching their favourite stars from the comfort of our homes with their families. I look forward to having the movie reach widespread fans across the country.”