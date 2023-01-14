Telangana: Cow dung in demand for gobbemmas ahead of Sankranti

Published Date - 04:54 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Nalgonda: Cow dung was in high demand, with women from surrounding villages selling it on the roadside at Nalgonda keeping in mind the importance of ‘Gobbemmalu’ (cone shaped cow dung cake) for the celebration of Sankranti.

The women were seen selling a small amount of cow dung at Rs.30 to Rs.40 at Nalgonda. The entire cow dung brought by them was sold out in a couple of hours as getting it in the town was a daunting task.

Speaking to Telangana Today, a woman from Pedda Suraram village, Gunde Laxmamma, who was selling cow dung at Ramgiri in Nalgonda, said she was selling nearly 10 kg of cow dung each day since Friday. The demand might be more on Sunday, on the day of Sankranti, she said, adding that the dung brought by her was sold out within two hours.

Another woman, K Ramya, said placing gobbemma in rangolis would bring a traditional look apart from the ritualistic significance of the gobbemma during Sankrati. Since getting cow dung was a tough task in towns and cities, she had it from a roadside seller to celebrate Sankranti in a traditional way.