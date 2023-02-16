South Central Railway starts Rail Post Gati Shakti cargo service

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service starts from Kacheguda

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has commenced its first Parcel Train Service under Joint Parcel Product concept – Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service from Kacheguda railway station on Thursday. The first parcel train from Kacheguda to Hazrat Nizamuddin has commenced its maiden journey from Kacheguda Station.

The parcel service which was launched jointly by Indian Railway and India Post was aimed at providing door to door parcel service for the parcel customers. While first-mile and last-mile connectivity will be provided by the postal department, the intermediate connectivity from station to station is being done through railways.

According to the SCR officials, the service ensures door step pick up of parcels, loading of the same through parcel train and door step delivery thus enabling seamless first mile and last mile connectivity. To safely handle the parcel consignments of the customers, this initiative emphasizes on semi-mechanical handling of the parcels. Further, as per the requirement, temperature controlled parcel vans will be made available to transport the consignments which require temperature adjustments.

The Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service will regularly operate from Renigunta to Hazrat Nizamuddin four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday) and passes via Kacheguda, Nagpur, Bhopal and Tughlakabad. The enroute stations also have loading and unloading facility.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented Commercial and Operating Team for operationalising Rail Post Gati Shakti Express Cargo Service along with India Posts.

He said that the service can be a game-changer in transportation of parcels, by providing door-to-door parcel service to the customers.