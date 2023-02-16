| Scr To Run Special Trains Between February 17 To 19 Details Inside

SCR to run special trains between February 17 to 19; details inside

To clear the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between February 17 to 19

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:54 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between February 17 to 19.

These special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati, Tirupati – Secunderabad, HS Nanded – Delhi Safdarjung and Delhi Safdarjung – HS Nanded. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier and Sleeper Class coaches and General Second Class coaches.

Also Read PM Narendra Modi praises SCR for Frieght earnings

Cancellations:

Due to operational reasons, certain trains were cancelled between February 17 to 19. The trains which were cancelled are Kacheguda – Medak, Medak – Kacheguda, Adilabad – Nanded and Nanded – Adilabad.