SCR to run special trains between February 17 to 19; details inside

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between February 17 to 19.
These special trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati, Tirupati – Secunderabad, HS Nanded – Delhi Safdarjung and Delhi Safdarjung – HS Nanded. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier and Sleeper Class coaches and General Second Class coaches.
Cancellations:
Due to operational reasons, certain trains were cancelled between February 17 to 19. The trains which were cancelled are Kacheguda – Medak, Medak – Kacheguda, Adilabad – Nanded and Nanded – Adilabad.