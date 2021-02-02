SPDCL told to restore power connection

MSN Laboratories contended that even after payment of the dues, power connection has not been restored. The court directed the SPDCL to restore the power connection immediately. It posted the hearing to February 25.

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 1:59 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, on Monday issued show-cause notice to Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana. Earlier, the court directed the SPDCL to restore power connection to MSN Laboratories Private Limited on payment of 50 per cent dues. MSN Laboratories contended that even after payment of the dues, power connection has not been restored. The court directed the SPDCL to restore the power connection immediately. It posted the hearing to February 25.

Violation of HC orders

The same panel directed the Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department to file a counter in a contempt case filed by Joseph Sriharsha and Mary Indraja Educational Society alleging violation of the High Court orders. The society had filed a petition alleging inaction on the part of the Principal Secretary on representations made for granting NOC to the educational society to start new diploma courses. The writ appeal was closed after the Government Pleader of Higher Education conveyed to the court that the Principal Secretary had decided to issue NOC. The society contended that despite conveying the said decision, NOC was not issued to it.

Hope for BEd candidates

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice Shahmeem Akhtar, allowed a batch of review petitions to hear afresh pleas on rights of BEd qualified candidates, who on selection in a notification issued in 2008 were not appointed. They challenged the Government Order reserving 30 per cent of SGT posts to diploma holders. In all, 50,063 teacher posts were notified. Candidates holding graduation degree made it to the merit list but were not appointed because of exclusive reservation for diploma candidates. The panel noticed that the earlier division bench, based on inaccurate concession, had closed two writ petitions without adjudicating the legal rights. The review raised hopes of over 2,000 aspiring BEd candidates.

