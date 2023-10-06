Dalit Bandhu survey begins on Sathupalli constituency and Bonakal mandal

The survey would be completed in the next two days and units would be grounded thereafter.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Khammam: Survey to identify beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme in Sathupalli Assembly constituency and Bonakal mandal of Madhira constituency in the district has commenced.

District Collector VP Gautham said that the government issued orders for implementing the scheme on saturation basis in Sathupalli constituency and Bonakal mandal for the socio-economic development of dalit families.

In Sathupalli constituency, SC popiulation stood at 77, 455 in 25, 143 families, while Bonakal mandal had SC population of 14, 567 in 4, 922 families.

In all 30, 065 SC families would be given Rs. 3006.50 crore with each family receiving a financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh. Taking Chintakani mandal as a pilot project in the first phase in the district, 3642 dalit families in the mandal, 483 families with 100 families per constituency and a total of 4125 families were given Rs 412.50 crore, he informed.

He visited several villages in Tallada mandal of Sathupalli constituency to review the survey process at the field level on Friday night.