Special postal cover commemorating Sir Ronald Ross

Hyderabad: Sir Ronald Ross Institute, Begumpet, Osmania University, (OU) in association with Postal Department is coming out with a Special Postal Cover in commemoration of the discovery of malarial parasite by Sir Ronald Ross, here on Friday.

Sir Ronald Ross Institute of Parasitology, Begumpet was established in 1955 under the Department of Zoology, OU. Sir Ross was a medical officer and posted to the regiment stationed in Secunderabad and he carried out the research from a laboratory in old Begumpet hospital building.

On August 20, 1897 he made a landmark discovery of malarial parasite inside the body of a mosquito – Anopheles. It was a historic day for science and Ross was rewarded with the Nobel Prize in 1902 in physiology and medicine, it said. In mark of the discovery, the world observes the ‘World Mosquito Day’ on August 20 of every year, the press release added.

