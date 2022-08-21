Special teams formed by Vikarabad police to trace missing persons

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:49 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police have formed special teams to track down around 37 persons who in last three years.

Vikarabad SP, N Koti Reddy said most of the persons had left their houses without informing their family members. “We have formed special teams to track them down and unite with their families,” he said.

In 2020, a total of 208 persons went missing and the police traced 206 persons while two are still untraceable. In 2021, a total of 277 missing cases were reported and 263 persons were traced while 14 are still missing. In 2022 till August 18, a total of 179 missing cases were reported and 158 persons were traced.

The 37 cases are now pending as ‘Under Investigation’ and to clear them, the special team comprising personnel of the local police, headquarters and the Information Technology cell of the Vikarabad police is formed.

“In collaboration, the teams will pursue available leads and make fresh efforts to track down the persons who are still missing,” said Koti Reddy. The teams functioning directly under his supervision were helpful in tracking down a few persons who went away from their houses due to family discord, love affairs and financial issues.