Two women go missing in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:12 PM

Medak: Two women went missing from their home at Kallakal village of Manoharabad Mandal on Thursday.

They were Ganugu Likithia (21), the daughter of Srinivas and Navaneetha and another woman Rohini (19), a tenant in their home. Accompanied by Rohini, Likitha left home on Thursday afternoon informing her parents that she was going to a photostat copy shop to get the copy of her Aadhar card. However, the two did not return home prompting her parents to lodge a complaint with the Manoharabad police.

Rohini is the daughter of a migrant couple from Uttar Pradesh. The police have formed special teams to trace the missing women.