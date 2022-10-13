Special trains between Nanded-Brahmapur

08:02 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Railways will run special trains between Nanded -Brahmapur- Nanded this month.

According to a release, train No. 07431 Nanded – Brahmapur Special train will leave Nanded at 15:25hrs on Saturdays on Oct. 15, 22 and 29 which will arrive at Duvvada near here at 09.25hrs and on Sundays and reaches Brahmapur at 14.30hrs.

In the return direction No.07432 Brahmapur -Nanded Special train will leave Berhampur at 16.30hrs on Sundays on Oct. 16, 23, and 30 which will arrive Duvvada at 21.35hrs and reaches Nanded on Monday at 15.45hrs.

Stoppages: Mudkhed, Dharmabad, Basar, Nizambad, Kamareddy, Medchal, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Annavaram, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa between Nanded- Brahmapur.

Composition: LHB rake comprising 1st AC -1,2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-6, Sleeper Class-3, General Second Class-2, Second class cum luggage/Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor-1.