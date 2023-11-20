Speed Force emerge winners in Telangana Football Association’s Futsal Championship

Speed Force defeated Fortress 2-1 to emerge winners in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Champions Speed Force with the Futsal trophy on Monday.

Hyderabad: Speed Force defeated Fortress 2-1 to emerge winners in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship held at Fortress Bowenpally and Skykings KPHB on Monday.

For the winners, Ahtesham and Jawaad Hussain scored a goal each. Having lifted the trophy, Speed Force have qualified for Futsal All India Tournament.

Also Read Naveen, Ramaswamy record close wins in Commonwealth Masters TT Championship

Earlier in the semifinal matches, Speed Force edged past Rampagers FC 1-0. Fortress beat Blue Blaze 2-1 to enter the summit clash.

Results: Final: Speed Force 2 (Ahtesham 1, Jawaad Hussain 1) bt Fortress 1 (Sachin 1); Semifinals: Speed Force 1 (Ahtesham 1) bt Rampagers FC; Fortress 2 (Karan 1, Lalith 1) bt Blue Blaze by 1 (Vineeth 1)