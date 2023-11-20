Speed Force emerge winners in Telangana Football Association’s Futsal Championship

Speed Force defeated Fortress 2-1 to emerge winners in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship
Hyderabad: Speed Force defeated Fortress 2-1 to emerge winners in the final of the Telangana Football Association’s 3rd Futsal Championship held at Fortress Bowenpally and Skykings KPHB on Monday.
For the winners, Ahtesham and Jawaad Hussain scored a goal each. Having lifted the trophy, Speed Force have qualified for Futsal All India Tournament.
Earlier in the semifinal matches, Speed Force edged past Rampagers FC 1-0. Fortress beat Blue Blaze 2-1 to enter the summit clash.
Results: Final: Speed Force 2 (Ahtesham 1, Jawaad Hussain 1) bt Fortress 1 (Sachin 1); Semifinals: Speed Force 1 (Ahtesham 1) bt Rampagers FC; Fortress 2 (Karan 1, Lalith 1) bt Blue Blaze by 1 (Vineeth 1)