Naveen, Ramaswamy record close wins in Commonwealth Masters TT Championship

Naveen Saliyan and Ramaswamy recorded close 3-2 victories over their respective opponents in the 50-54 years category at the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

70-74 years age group players in action in the table tennis championship on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Naveen Saliyan and Ramaswamy recorded close 3-2 victories over their respective opponents in the 50-54 years category at the Commonwealth Masters Table Tennis Championship, at Firefox Sports and Resort at Moinabad on Sunday.

Naveen edged past BT Boje while Ramaswamy overcame Mahammed Yousuf’s challenge.

In the other games, Ashok Kamble and Kishire Motwani sealed 3-0 victories over Madhukar and MNV Kishore respectively.

Results: Singles: Men: 40-44 Yrs: 1. Nilesh bt Dhanujay 3-0, 2. Indraneel bt Savrav Ganguly 3-0, 3. SM Farooqui bt Vivek Cindia 3-0, 4. Ashish Patnakar bt Deepak Rajan 3-1, 5. Sandeep bt Mahesh Kumar 3-1; 45-49 Yrs: 1. Afnan Aslam bt Farooq Kamal 3-0, 2. Kasturi Chakra Varthy bt Hitesh 3-1, 3. Nelesh Kumar Vedh bt Nilesh Gohil 3-0, 4. Nelesh Gohil bt Shekar 3-0; 50-54 Yrs: 1. Rajesh Singh bt Sheelapant 3-0, 2. Ashwini Sharma bt Murali Patro 3-0, 3. Dvsy Sharma bt Karthik Mani 3-1, 4. Vijay Kumar bt Ashwini Sharma 3-0, 5. Biren Soni bt Suresh Kumar 3-0; 55-59 Yrs: 1. Ashok Kamble bt Madhukar 3-0, 2. Kishire Motwani bt MNV Kishore 3-0, 3. Naveen Saliyan bt BT Boje 3-2, 4. Ramaswamy bt Mahammed Yousuf 3-2; 60-64 Yrs: 1. Vinay Chopra bt AM Krishna 3-0, 2. Rajesh bt ES Jnaneswar 3-0, 3. Suresh bt Prakash Jassani 3-0, 4. Amith Ghosh bt Abhijith Srishokkar 3-0, 5. Pankaj Sharma bt Nijamuddin 3-0; 65-69 Yrs: 1. Prakash Khelkar bt Harish Shanthilal 3-0, 2. Jawahar Bandari bt Parvinder Singh 3-0, 3. Vipin Pandit bt Prasad Dunake 3-0, 4. Ravi Vashist bt Sivanand 3-0, 5. Percy Mehtha bt Veer Singh 3-1; 70-74 Yrs: 1. Lokesh Deshai bt John Peter 3-0, 2. Majeeth Singh bt Ramesh 3-0; 75-79 Yrs: 1. Mukund Dev bt Abdhul Saleem 3-0, 2. AR Warunkar bt Abdhul Saleem 3-2; 80 Yrs: 1. BN Khanzanlhi bt Gopalan Swaminathan 3-0.