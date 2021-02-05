Speedcubers eye record for largest 3D Rubik’s Cube mosaic in Asia

Among the people who wanted to get in on the fun was city-based speedcuber Pavan Akula, who is well-known for his prowess with the Rubik’s cube

Hyderabad: If all goes well, six speedcubers from the country may end up creating a record for the largest 3D Rubik’s cube mosaic ever made in Asia.

The community of people passionate about the Rubik’s cube is a large one in the country, and so, when one cuber Vivek from Bengaluru suggested making a mosaic on the occasion of Republic Day, there was lot of chatter about it. The team made up of people from six south Indian States is hoping their 3D Rubik Cube mosaic of former President APJ Abdul Kalam will make the cut.

Among the people who wanted to get in on the fun was city-based speedcuber Pavan Akula, who is well-known for his prowess with the Rubik’s cube. “We mutually agreed that it would be a great way to mark Republic Day. So we got talking and decided to make a record also. Nobody had really tried doing this before,” explains Pavan.

The six youngsters – Prithveesh K, Vivek Prasad Mada, Vikram Mada, Hariprasad CM, Pavan Akula and Sai Teja Pamulapati got together in Bengaluru and first created a mosaic using photoshop to figure out how it would look in 3D. “Most Rubik’s Cube mosaics are created in 2D on x-axis and y-axis, the 3D mosaic was made on x-axis, y-axis, and z-axis. We needed to figure out how many cubes we would need,” explains Pavan.

Finally, the six-member team collected 2,611 Rubik’s cube donated by members from their personal collection and and also applied for the record in Indian Book of Record, World Records India, Limca Book of Records and Asian Book of Records a month prior to the day.

“We decided to make a mosaic of APJ Kalam as all of us really like him. I think he is one of the few public personalities who isn’t mired in controversy. He has always been encouraging to people, especially kids and always propagated dreaming big,” says Pavan.

On Republic Day, the group headed to the Forum Neighbourhood Mall and got to working on the cube at 10 am. “Unboxing the cubes took the most time. Each plank was divided into two parts and had two members working on it. There were times when we goofed up with some pieces. Working on a 3D creation in a team is difficult as everyone has their own method to go about it. But, we managed to pull it off and finished the mosaic by 10 pm. It was quite exhilarating,” recalls Pavan. Their mosaic was a big hit with the mall crowd who headed to a higher floor where there was a special place to view the mosaic from.

Now, the team will begin dismantling the mosaic having documented the entire process of creating with cameras for claiming the record.

