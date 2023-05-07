These book cafés in Hyderabad are safe havens for bibliophiles

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 03:46 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Hyderabad: Some visit cafés to have good food, while others see them as places to unwind.

However, some cafés are lately becoming a haven for bookworms in the city where they can quietly enjoy an interesting book, over a good cup of coffee, as the hours pass.

Catering to the trend, more cafés are putting up bookshelves these days.

Here are a few cafés in Hyderabad that have racked up piles of books for their customers.

Farzi Café

Renovated last year, Farzi Café in Jubilee Hills now has a collection of over 6,000 books. Scores of books and magazines about food, fitness, lifestyle, health, sports, art, and culture are available at the café, colour coordinated and stacked on the shelves right next to the brewery pub.

Comic Social

Tucked away in Jubilee Hills, the first comic-themed café in the city not only promises Italian and continental food but offers a wide variety of comics and a dedicated shelf of rare finds. From Tinkle and Chacha Chaudhary to Marvel and DC to manga, the café has been a favourite hangout spot for Marvel and DC enthusiasts.

The Gallery Café

Located at Road No 4 in Banjara Hills, the picturesque art gallery café is surrounded by contemporary art and scenic pictures. The café serves vegetarian food and freshly brewed coffee to go along with.

The Coffee Cup

This café in Sainikpuri has a quaint book corner with a wide collection of books for retail as well as reading. The National Geographic corner is a frequented favourite along with board games to indulge in while you wait for your coffee.

Roastery Coffee House

Along with books, this aesthetic café, housed in a bungalow in Banjara Hills, even offers free WiFi to customers who want to read e-books. The coffee house also has a whole breakfast and Italian appetiser menu to go along with your brew.

Roast 24 Seven

Open to customers from 6 am to the wee hours of 4 am at both of its branches — Hitec City and Gachibowli, this overnight café provides an elaborate range of books adorning their bookshelves to engage the visitors as they savour a refreshing cup of coffee and something to munch on.

The Hole in the Wall café

Well-known all-day brunch spot in Jubilee Hills, the Instagram-worthy café has three areas that are decked with wall art, bookshelves, and board games while its outdoor area has swings seats. The place is popular for its tasty English meal with signature dishes like the Bikers Meal platter, the Holey breakfast burger, and black forest waffles, among others.

Qaveh Khaneh

Located at the entrance of Akshara Books in Jubilee Hills, Qaveh Khaneh is a compact café, where bibliophiles can socialise, exchange news, and read while sipping coffee. The café is a small garden area leading to the store and is air-conditioned.