Sporting Memories fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Padmanabhan-trained Sporting Memories (P. Trevor up), who maintains fine form, may repeat in the Stayers Trial Stakes 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held here on Friday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Antheia 1, Azeemki Princess 2, Gazebo Talk 3

2. Allamanda 1, Tommy Shelby 2, Karanveer 3

3. Bombix 1, Super Gladiator 2, Tyto Alba 3

4. Bellator 1, Colonel Harty 2, Ice Floe 3

5. Velocidad 1, Alexandre Dumas 2, Angelino 3

6. Sporting Memories 1, Anjeze 2, Salazaar 3

7. Winall 1, Tio Rico 2, Debonair 3

8. Caesars Palace 1, Mrs Thatcher 2, Anakin 3

Day’s Best: Allamanda.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

