Sports complex in all villages: Srinvas Goud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:21 PM, Tue - 7 June 22

Mahabubnagar: Tourism and Sports Minister V Srinvas Goud said on Tuesday that in addition to providing water tankers, trolleys, trucks and setting up Vaikuntadhamams and dumping yards, the TRS government was now establishing Rural Sports Complexes in villages to ensure comprehensive development of rural areas.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the Rural Sports Complex set up at a cost of Rs 4.75 lakh at Machanpally village in the district.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to set up “Telangana Rural Sports Complex” in every village across the State. The idea is to ensure that future generations grow up with physical fitness and mental well-being, the Minister said.

Under this initiative, volleyball court, shuttle badminton court, necessary equipment and sports gear was being provided in every village. In Mahabubnagar district, 100 per cent sports complexes have been set up and a report to this effect would be submitted to the Chief Minister shortly, he said.

“Sports not only helps students and youth to stay fit but also infuses confidence to lead a disciplined life,” said Srinivas Goud. He appealed to parents and elderly in the villages to encourage children to indulge in sporting activities.

The Minister also laid foundation for different development works as part of Palle Pragathi programme. Later, he also inaugurated a community hall, water tank and other facilities at Pothanpally village.

Leave aside development, past governments failed to provide even sufficient drinking water in rural areas. TRS Government provided drinking water connections to every household and under Palle Pragathi programme, villages had undergone a metamorphosis, the Minister said.