Spotted deer falls in SRSP canal in Peddapalli

A spotted deer fell in the SRSP canal on the outskirts of Rangapur of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday.

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 04:13 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Karimnagar: A spotted deer fell in the SRSP canal on the outskirts of Rangapur of Peddapalli mandal on Wednesday.

According to villagers, a spotted deer, which came out from the nearby forest, got down into the canal to quench its thirst and fell into the water. When it tried to climb up, it slipped and fell into the canal. Despite a number of attempts, it failed to come out of the canal.

Noticing the deer in the canal, villagers alerted the Forest department officials. Knowing about the incident, forest officials rushed to the spot and rescued the deer. Since it sustained injuries, the deer has been shifted to hospital for treatment.