Deer dies in road accident in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:57 PM, Sun - 3 July 22

File |Photo.

Peddapalli: A deer died in a road accident that took place near Raghavapur of Peddapalli mandal on Sunday.

The deer, which came out of the nearby hillocks, met with an accident near Raghavapur on Peddapalli-Manthani main road early in the morning.

Deer, which sustained severe injuries when it was hit by an unknown vehicle, died on the spot. Local villagers alerted the forest officials.

Knowing about the incident, forest officials visited the spot and recovered the carcass of deer.

