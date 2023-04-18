Mancherial: Spotted deer that strayed into Mandamarri rescued

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:44 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Spotted deer rescued by the forest officials in Mandamarri on Tuesday

Mancherial: A spotted deer, which strayed into the Mandamarri town, was rescued and released in a deer rehabilitation park on Tuesday.

The adult male spotted deer had strayed into the colony and then entered the premises of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School in the coal belt town. Some locals alerted the authorities of the forest department, who then trapped the deer by laying a net and later released it in a deer rehabilitation park at Bokkalagutta village in Mandamarri mandal.

Mandamarri deputy forest range officer P Santosh said the deer had accidentally strayed into Mandamarri from the nearby forest.