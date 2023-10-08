Hyderabad: Sprawling animal care centre soon in Gopanpalli

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 10:50 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Hyderabad: What used to be a barren land at the foot of a hillock will soon be transformed into a multi-thronged GHMC Animal Care Centre in Gopanpalli village of the Serilingampally Zone. With the approval from recent Standing Committee meeting, officials expect the facility to be ready in the next six months.

A total of 4,850 sq yards were alienated to GHMC by the Ranga Reddy Collector for this purpose. Of this, an animal care facility and veterinary hospital will be built in 4350 sq yards, along with a pet crematorium in 500 sq yards.

While the care centre and hospital will be built by Ramky Foundation, the Raga Foundation has taken up the construction of the crematorium under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

“We have built a compound wall for the land given. Construction of the crematorium is underway. Land leveling, borewell, and power supply work is done. We chose this place because it is away from the residences,” says a GHMC official from the Serilingampally Zone.

With the nod for the care centre received, the construction will begin shortly. This facility is expected to support the day-to-day activities of the zone’s veterinary wing, providing better care for the animals. Once it is built, GHMC officials will send out tenders to maintain the centre.

In addition to this, officials of the zone are not just scouting for land where they can set up a slaughterhouse, but have also written to the higher authorities to allot them government land to build one. In the GHMC limits, it is mandatory for hotels, restaurants, function halls, and also meat stalls to procure only stamped meat from GHMC slaughterhouses.

Meanwhile, a senior GHMC official said the work was in progress for another care centre that is coming up at Katedan Sports Complex in Rajendernagar Circle.

