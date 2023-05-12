SPY teaser will be launched in New Delhi

Hyderabad: SPY is Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming film which is going to have a pan-India release. Editor Garry BH turned a director for this film and he chose a solid subject. The makers of SPY recently announced that the film is going to revolve around India’s best-kept secret that has a connection with the life of Subash Chandra Bose.

SPY teaser is going to be released on May 15 as per the last announcement. Today, the makers of SPY come with another announcement that the teaser will be released in New Delhi.

Since the film is related to Subash Chandra Bose, the makers decided to release the film’s teaser at Karthavya Path where Subhash Chandra Bose’s statue is seen as the symbol of resilience, courage and determination.

The film will release on June 29 in multiple languages across India. The film is produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy under the banner of ED Entertainments.

