Three cars parked on roadside gutted in fire at Banjara Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:09 PM

Hyderabad: Three cars parked on the roadside at Banjara Hills Road No 4 caught fire and got gutted down on Saturday. No casualties were reported.

The cars were parked in front of the ‘Sarita Building’, around 3 pm. On information, fire tender from Filmnagar fire station rushed to the spot and put off the fire.

The DRF team of the GHMC assisted the firemen in the operation.

Officials said the fire broke out in one of the engines of the car and later rapidly spread to the remaining two vehicles.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained.