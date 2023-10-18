Hanamkonda: Symposium on food-saving technologies held at SR University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:05 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Umendra Dutt, Executive Director of Kheti-Virasat Mission, Punjab, at SRU in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: On the eve of World Food Day, the School of Agriculture at SR University conducted a one-day national symposium on “Save the Food with Advanced Technology (SFAT-2023)” in alignment with the International Year of Millets, said a press note here on Wednesday.

The symposium was inaugurated by Chancellor of SR University A Varadha Reddy, who emphasized the importance of integrating millets into daily food intake and the role of advanced technologies in food saving. Umendra Dutt, Executive Director of Kheti-Virasat Mission, Punjab, stressed the importance of pollution-free fresh water in the production of “safe food” and the need for residual-free food.

Dr. G Bhupal Raj, Dean of the School of Agriculture, expressed his concern over the problem of malnutrition dwelling among communities. He highlighted the scientific advancements in enriching our daily food with advanced vitamins in “Golden Rice” and minerals in rice, as well as the need to judiciously use water for agricultural activities. He suggested millet as a key to overcoming malnutrition and reducing inputs.

Dr. Archana Reddy, Registrar, Dr. V Mahesh, Dean Faculty, A Sudharshanam, Head, School of Agriculture, Dr. Tithli Sadhu, G Sriker Reddy, SFAT conveyors, organizing committee co-ordinators Dr V Nagendram, C Suchith Kumar, B. Sai Divya, K Swati Yadav, Sumit Ray, along with university officers, subject experts, department scientists, and students from across the institutions, actively participated in the symposium. Awards were presented for the best poster and best millet-based cuisine.

